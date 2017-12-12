Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Increased shark activity along Southern Cape Coastline

The Plettenberg Bay Municipality closed several of its beaches yesterday (11 December 2017) due to an increase of shark sightings.

The NSRI has urged public caution along the Southern Cape Coastline following reports of noticeable increased shark activity between Natures Valley and Mossel Bay.

As a precautionary measure, beaches in Plettenberg Bay were closed by Bitou Municipal Authorities due to sightings of increased shark activity close in-shore.

At least seven sharks were spotted between Lookout Beach and Robberg Beach yesterday.

“The public are urged to adhere to local Municipal Authority warnings and go to beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty, obey the lifeguards safety instructions, swim between the red and yellow flags posted by lifeguards. Leave the water if instructed to do so,” said the NSRI in a statement.

Great White sharks are believed to move inshore over the summer months and Jeffreys Bay had to close its Main Beach on several occasions in 2012 due to sightings.

The Kouga Municipality has employed a shark spotter for Main Beach and another one at Cape St Francis.

