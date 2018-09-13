Increase in murders in Jeffreys Bay

The latest crime stats show that 13 people were murdered in Jeffreys Bay during 2017/18. A further 24 attempted murders were investigated by the Jeffreys Bay Police.

During the previous reporting period there were eight murders and 18 attempted murders in the once peaceful surfing and fishing village.

There were 21 robbery of homes reported to the Police while an additional 370 home burglaries were reported. This does not take into account unreported incidents as well as attempts that were thwarted by the Police, security companies or residents themselves.

16 Motor vehicles were stolen in Jeffreys Bay, down from 36 in the previous crime reporting period.

Theft out of motor vehicles has also decreased from 155 cases to 136.

38 less commercial crimes were reported in this reporting period.

There has been a slight increase in the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition from seven cases to 12.

272 drug related crimes were reported, up from 137, which could mean that the Police have been raiding drug dens more often in Jeffreys Bay.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole released the 2017/18 crime figures showing the national murder rate has increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day.

The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

Reports of cash-in-transit heists were also on an upward trend: 238 such cases were recorded in the current financial year up from 152 in 2016-2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

