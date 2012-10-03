Illegal strike sees black bags not collected in JBay

The Kouga Council has apologised to residents of Jeffreys Bay for the recent delay in refuse collection.

Social Services Portfolio Councillor Danny Benson said the delay was due to an illegal go-slow by workers in the Cleansing and Parks Department.

“Refuse collectors had to put in many extra hours over the Festive Season to cope with the holiday influx. There has, however, been a delay in paying them a portion of their overtime,” he explained.

He said the Council was grateful to the workers for going the extra mile over the holiday season.

“They did fantastic work and we regret the delay in their payment. Mayor Elza Van Lingen and Finance Portfolio Councillor Brenton Williams met with them early last week where they were reassured that they would receive their overtime,” he said.

“Despite their reassurances, they decided to embark on an illegal go-slow.”

He said alternative arrangements had been made to collect refuse but that collection was likely to happen later than usual.

“Our sincere apologies go to the community of Jeffreys Bay.

“We would like to assure residents that we are investigating both the delay in payment and the illegal go-slow. Disciplinary action will be taken where necessary,” he said.

“The Council will not be held to ransom by employees, especially when their actions impact negatively on communities.”