Breaking News
IDP meetings start in Kouga this evening
Final day of the Billabong Junior Series 2018 – all the results
Astronaut Donald Thomas visits Oyster Bay
Tsunami causes devastation in Indonesia
Consistent Haindl reaps St Francis Bay victory as reward
Power cuts for western suburbs of Jeffreys Bay
DA Mayor assaulted in Midvaal
Lower quota prevents end of water rationing in Kouga
Man overboard a sailing yacht missing at sea
Water interruption for Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay Kouga Municipality
IDP meetings start in Kouga this evening

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

NOTICE NO. /2018

INVITATION TO ATTEND THE COMMUNITY CONSULTATION MEETINGS OF THE IDP 2017/2022 CYCLE, 2019/20 REVIEW PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that the Municipality will commence its process to review the five year Integrated Development Plan (IDP) (2017/2022) for the 2019/20 period. The public is invited to participate in the Public Participation and Consultation Process of the 2019/20 review of the IDP as prescribed in Section 28 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (No 32 of 2000).

Public Meetings will be held as per the schedule below:

1st CONSULTATION MEETINGS – 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 7 NOVEMBER 2018

DATE TIME VENUE WARD
1 October 2018 18:00 Oyster Bay Community Hall
2 October 2018 18:00 Sea Vista Community Hall
3 October 2018 18:00 Pellsrus Community Hall
4 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall
8 October 2018 18:00 Baps Hall
9 October 2018 18:00 Kruisfontein Community Hall
10 October 2018 18:00 Ward 6 Tent site to be organised
11 October 2018 18:00 Loerie Community Hall
15 October 2018 18:00 Katrien Felix Community Hall
16 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall
18 October 2018 18:00 Vuzumzi Landu Hall
22 October 2018 18:00 Dan Sandi Community Hall

23 October 2018 18:00 Andrieskraal Hall
24 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall
25 October 2018 18:00 St Francis Bay Village Hall
29 October 2018 15:00 NG Church Hall – Paradise Beach
30 October 2018 18:00 Humansdorp Country Club (Tent to be arranged)
31 October 2018 18:00 Weston Community Hall
5 November 2018 10:00 Marina Martinique Hall
5 November 2018 18:00 Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield
6 November 2018 18:00 Humansdorp Country Club
6 November 2018 15:00 Ons Tuiste Humansdorp
7 November 2018 13:00 Kouga Business Chamber

Enquiries can be directed to Ms C Dreyer, Manager IDP at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za or telephone no.: (042) 2002023.

MR. C DU PLESSIS P.O. Box 21
MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY, 6330

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive