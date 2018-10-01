IDP meetings start in Kouga this evening

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

NOTICE NO. /2018

INVITATION TO ATTEND THE COMMUNITY CONSULTATION MEETINGS OF THE IDP 2017/2022 CYCLE, 2019/20 REVIEW PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that the Municipality will commence its process to review the five year Integrated Development Plan (IDP) (2017/2022) for the 2019/20 period. The public is invited to participate in the Public Participation and Consultation Process of the 2019/20 review of the IDP as prescribed in Section 28 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (No 32 of 2000).

Public Meetings will be held as per the schedule below:

1st CONSULTATION MEETINGS – 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 7 NOVEMBER 2018

DATE TIME VENUE WARD

1 October 2018 18:00 Oyster Bay Community Hall

2 October 2018 18:00 Sea Vista Community Hall

3 October 2018 18:00 Pellsrus Community Hall

4 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall

8 October 2018 18:00 Baps Hall

9 October 2018 18:00 Kruisfontein Community Hall

10 October 2018 18:00 Ward 6 Tent site to be organised

11 October 2018 18:00 Loerie Community Hall

15 October 2018 18:00 Katrien Felix Community Hall

16 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall

18 October 2018 18:00 Vuzumzi Landu Hall

22 October 2018 18:00 Dan Sandi Community Hall

23 October 2018 18:00 Andrieskraal Hall

24 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall

25 October 2018 18:00 St Francis Bay Village Hall

29 October 2018 15:00 NG Church Hall – Paradise Beach

30 October 2018 18:00 Humansdorp Country Club (Tent to be arranged)

31 October 2018 18:00 Weston Community Hall

5 November 2018 10:00 Marina Martinique Hall

5 November 2018 18:00 Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield

6 November 2018 18:00 Humansdorp Country Club

6 November 2018 15:00 Ons Tuiste Humansdorp

7 November 2018 13:00 Kouga Business Chamber

Enquiries can be directed to Ms C Dreyer, Manager IDP at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za or telephone no.: (042) 2002023.

MR. C DU PLESSIS P.O. Box 21

MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY, 6330

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

