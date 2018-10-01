IDP meetings start in Kouga this evening

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
INVITATION TO ATTEND THE COMMUNITY CONSULTATION MEETINGS OF THE IDP 2017/2022 CYCLE, 2019/20 REVIEW PERIOD
Notice is hereby given that the Municipality will commence its process to review the five year Integrated Development Plan (IDP) (2017/2022) for the 2019/20 period. The public is invited to participate in the Public Participation and Consultation Process of the 2019/20 review of the IDP as prescribed in Section 28 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (No 32 of 2000).
Public Meetings will be held as per the schedule below:
1st CONSULTATION MEETINGS – 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 7 NOVEMBER 2018
DATE TIME VENUE WARD
1 October 2018 18:00 Oyster Bay Community Hall
2 October 2018 18:00 Sea Vista Community Hall
3 October 2018 18:00 Pellsrus Community Hall
4 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall
8 October 2018 18:00 Baps Hall
9 October 2018 18:00 Kruisfontein Community Hall
10 October 2018 18:00 Ward 6 Tent site to be organised
11 October 2018 18:00 Loerie Community Hall
15 October 2018 18:00 Katrien Felix Community Hall
16 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall
18 October 2018 18:00 Vuzumzi Landu Hall
22 October 2018 18:00 Dan Sandi Community Hall
23 October 2018 18:00 Andrieskraal Hall
24 October 2018 18:00 Newton Hall
25 October 2018 18:00 St Francis Bay Village Hall
29 October 2018 15:00 NG Church Hall – Paradise Beach
30 October 2018 18:00 Humansdorp Country Club (Tent to be arranged)
31 October 2018 18:00 Weston Community Hall
5 November 2018 10:00 Marina Martinique Hall
5 November 2018 18:00 Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield
6 November 2018 18:00 Humansdorp Country Club
6 November 2018 15:00 Ons Tuiste Humansdorp
7 November 2018 13:00 Kouga Business Chamber
Enquiries can be directed to Ms C Dreyer, Manager IDP at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za or telephone no.: (042) 2002023.
MR. C DU PLESSIS P.O. Box 21
MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY, 6330