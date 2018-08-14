Hundreds of unclaimed IDs at Humansdorp Home Affairs

Hundreds of unclaimed Identity Documents (IDs) are waiting for collection at the Department of Home Affairs in Humansdorp.

Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman has appealed to residents who applied for IDs but have not yet collected them to visit the department as soon as is possible.

“The department has released a long list of names of uncollected IDs from across the Sarah Baartman region.

“The list will be made available to all Ward Councillors’ offices should you want to check if your name is there before you travel to the Home Affairs office.”

The Speaker chairs the Kouga Municipality/Home Affairs Stakeholders Forum, comprising representatives from government departments and community bodies.

“Many applicants have been informed via SMS that their IDs are ready, but they have not come forward to collect them.

“Some applicants may have changed their cell phone numbers while others did not provide their contact details,” he said.

Bornman said although the department usually sent SMSs to update applicants on the progress of their IDs, it was still incumbent on the applicant to make a follow up by contacting the office or through an SMS check.

“The document is a basic necessity for one to access state benefits and other opportunities in life such as employment, opening a business, registering a child after birth, accessing a child grant or old age pension or applying for a house.

One may also be asked by the law enforcement agencies to produce an ID document,” said Bornman.

According to the Department of Home Affairs (www.dha.gov.za), residents can receive SMS updates on the progress of your application by simply sending an SMS with the word “ID”, followed by your ID number to 32551.

SMSs are charged at R1 each.

