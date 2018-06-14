Humansdorp youngster arrested for illegal firearm

Efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in Humansdorp paid off today, 11 June 2018, at about 13:15 ,when a 17-year-old male was arrested with an unlicensed firearm (.38 special) and several rounds of ammunition.

Police from Humansdorp were conducting routine patrols on Monday between Vaaldam and Gill Marcus, Humansdorp, when they received information from community members about a suspect carrying a firearm.

They reacted immediately and tracked down the suspect who was found in possession of the firearm.

The 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of being in the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in the commission of other crimes.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok thanked the community for alerting the police and he thanked the members for their vigilance in ensuring that they bring those culprits who break the law, to book.

