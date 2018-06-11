Breaking News
Humansdorp woman arrested for killing boyfriend
Patience with Ramaphosa is waning among South Africans
Stow away rescued from ship in Port Elizabeth harbour
Business robbed in Humansdorp
Municipality empowers local businesses
American Soldier Killed In Somalia
Fresh look for caravan parks in Jeffreys Bay
Gun owners with expired licences must hand them in or face arrest
Property of the week – Business opportunity in Nautilus street
Kouga passes pro poor and cash backed budget
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Humansdorp woman arrested for killing boyfriend

The South African Police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her boyfriend after a heated argument in Humansdorp on Saturday 9 June 2018.

The woman and the boyfriend became involved in an argument around 2 pm, when she subsequently became angry and struck him a bottle on the head and then strangled him with a head wrap.

A 36-year-old man from George died at the scene and his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

It is believed that an argument was about the suspect’s ex-boyfriend who visited her the previous day.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of murder.

Jeffreys Bay property for sale Marina Martinique property for sale

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive