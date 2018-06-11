Humansdorp woman arrested for killing boyfriend

The South African Police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her boyfriend after a heated argument in Humansdorp on Saturday 9 June 2018.

The woman and the boyfriend became involved in an argument around 2 pm, when she subsequently became angry and struck him a bottle on the head and then strangled him with a head wrap.

A 36-year-old man from George died at the scene and his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

It is believed that an argument was about the suspect’s ex-boyfriend who visited her the previous day.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of murder.

