The police in Humansdorp have launched a manhunt for four suspects who robbed a business in the Main Road, Humansdorp on Monday, 19 March 2018.

Four armed suspects entered the shop at 9.30 am , threatened the owner with firearms and demanded cash and cellphones.

The suspects fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

Humansdorp detectives are investigating a case of robbery at a business premises.

The Police have appealed to business owners to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures. Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact SAPS Humansdorp at 042 200 4700 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

