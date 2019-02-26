Humansdorp police foil business robbery

Breaking News
Police prevented a robbery of an internet café and managed to arrest one of the four suspects in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp.

On Sunday, 24 February 2019 around 8pm, a police patrol noticed a commotion in an internet café in Ketse Street KwaNomzamo.

The police vehicle stopped to check if any assistance was needed and four men stormed out of the café and started running in different directions. The Police gave chase on foot and managed to arrest one of the four men.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that police foiled a business robbery in progress.

A 51-year-old business owner alleged that four suspects armed with knives had just entered his café and were demanding cash, when the patrol police vehicle thwarted the attempted robbery.

A case of attempted business robbery was opened for investigation and there was no person injured during the incident.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended members for their swift action. “ Your presence in the hot spot areas has certainly paid off. Continue with diligence and passion!” he added.

