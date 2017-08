Humansdorp man killed in horror crash on the N2

Humansdorp man killed in horror crash on the N2

The police in Humansdorp are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a car accident that occurred about 18:00 yesterday, 13 August 2017 on the N2, 10km outside Humansdorp.

It is alleged that three vehicles collided, fatally injuring a 50 year old male.

Nine injured people were taken to the Humansdorp Hospital for medical treatment.

Police investigations are continuing.

The name of the victim will be released after his next-of-kin has been notified.