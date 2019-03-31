Humansdorp man arrested for murder of teenager

Police arrested a suspect for the murder of an 18-year-old man and also confiscated a getaway vehicle in Humansdorp last week.

On 27 March 2019 around 19:00, a man driving a white Opel Kadett stopped next to Jeremia Benjamin (18) at Tolbos Street, Gill Marcus area in Humansdorp.

A man armed with a firearm got out of the vehicle, and fatally shot Benjamin at point-blank range. After the shooting, the suspect jumped into a vehicle and drove off.

Information from residents led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man at his house, police also confiscated a getaway vehicle. Police are making attempts to locate the firearm.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended residents for the role they played that led to the arrest of the suspect.

“It is the duty of law-abiding citizens to blow the whistle on criminals by sharing valuable information with the police via services such as Crime Stop 08600 or SMS Crime Line 32211”, added Brig Lebok.

