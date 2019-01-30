Humansdorp man arrested armed with a gun stolen in Jeffreys Bay

The Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court postponed the bail application of a 21 year old man after he appeared for charges of possession of unlicensed firearm.

On Monday, 28 January 2019, Jade Borcherds (21), briefly appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and his case was postponed to Monday, 4 February 2019 for a bail application.

Humansdorp Police arrested Borcherds on Sunday, 27 January 2019 around 08:00, after they were alerted about a man that was walking in Oliphant Street, Humansdorp with a firearm.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 7.65mm calibre pistol that was allegedly found in possession of the suspect was stolen at a house in Jeffreys Bay in August 2017.

In separate incidents, Humansdorp SAPS arrested a total of 30 suspects in a space of 72 hours for crimes ranging from robbery aggravating to possession of illicit drugs.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok lauded residents for their tip-offs. “Most of these arrests were due to reliable information from residents”, added Brig Lebok.

