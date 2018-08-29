Humansdorp Lentefees – a festival for everyone

Is it a plane….is it a bird….or is a superhero!

The first-ever Mnr. en Mej. Lentebloeisel is set to take to the stage at Humansdorp High School from 10:00 to 11:00 on September 1 as part of the inaugural Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees set to take place.

Children dressed as their favourite superhero can enter in two age categories: 4 to 6 years and 7 to 9 years.

The entry fee is R20 per superhero and entry forms are available at Nico Malan High School.

The Lentefees will be held on Nico Malan High School’s sports grounds from 31 August – 1 September 2018.

The festival will host the First Choice 7’s rugby elite tournament. Some of South Africa’s top high schools such as Paarl Boys High (Paarl), Monument High School (Krugersdorp), Selbourne College (East London) and Outeniqua High School (George) are of the 16 schools that will be participating in the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

