Humansdorp house robbers arrested

The Humansdorp police have successfully apprehended two suspects (aged 18 and 25) in a house robbery case that occurred on Saturday evening, 11 February 2017.

It is alleged that the 77-year-old victim returned home in Voortrekker Street, Humansdorp at about 22:00, when she was overpowered inside the house by three unknown suspects.

They tied her up and demanded cash. The suspects took jewellery and a revolver and fled from the scene.

The victim was only discovered the next morning (12 February 2017) by one of her employees who came looking for her.

Detectives followed up on information and apprehended the two suspects at about 23:50 last night in Stasie Street, Humansdorp.

They are still hunting for the third suspect and an arrest is imminent.

The suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23 February 2017 on a charge of house robbery.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier Neil Jantjies commended the team for their efficient effort and said: “This serves as a warning to all criminals that no matter how long they hide, the police members in Humansdorp Cluster will not rest until the culprits are brought to book”.