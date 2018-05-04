Humansdorp cell phone shop robbed at gun point

Three armed men robbed a cell phone shop yesterday morning in Humansdorp.

The men held the shop’s employees at gun point at around 11 am and demanded cell phones.

The suspects then fled from the scene in a grey VW Polo.

Another cell phone shop was robbed about a month ago in similar circumstances.

The Humansdorp Police said a case of business robbery is being investigated and have appealed to business owners to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures.

Anyone who can assist with information, may contact the SAPS Humansdorp at 042 200 4700 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

