Breaking News
Humansdorp cell phone shop robbed at gun point
New Mayor makes minor changes to team
Sell out crowd for Founders Cup of Surfing
Pay your Municipal bill or risk being disconnected
Protest blocks off Old Cape Road
South Africa’s top selling artists
New sewage treatment plant for Sea Vista and St Francis Bay
Property of the week – 7 bed Wavecrest home
Gang of 12 heavily armed men captured near Cradock
JBay Winterfest Fishing event is for the whole family
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Humansdorp cell phone shop robbed at gun point

Three armed men robbed a cell phone shop yesterday morning in Humansdorp.

The men held the shop’s employees at gun point at around 11 am and demanded cell phones.

The suspects then fled from the scene in a grey VW Polo.

Another cell phone shop was robbed about a month ago in similar circumstances.

The Humansdorp Police said a case of business robbery is being investigated and have  appealed to business owners to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures.

Anyone who can assist with information, may contact the SAPS Humansdorp at 042 200 4700 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive