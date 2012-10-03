Huge turnout for Marina Mile

14 year old Pretoria swimmer, Henre Louw, was untouchable at the 2016 Marina Mile swimming festival at Marina Martinique winning both the double mile and mile swimming events with over 200 swimmers taking part.

Louw won the double mile swim in a very fast time of 38 minutes with Stellenbosch teenager Stephano Roodt in second place and PE’s Brandon Chapman in 3rd place whilst fellow Pretorian Duné Coetzee won the ladies double mile from Hannah Haswell and Ashleigh Green.

Veteran swimmer Kevin Richards was the first master swimmer home and finished in 5th position in a good time of 40 minutes while JBay swimmer JC Van Wyk finished in 46 minutes.

Pretoria based swimmers continued to dominate proceedings with 11 year old Lise Coetzee winning the 500m from Samantha Varrie and Teegan Pio.

Thomas Varrie was the first man home beating Heath Broughton and Gabriel Varrie into second and third respectively.

Timothy Barnes won the bank to bank swim with Kobus Strydom from Jeffreys Bay coming second and Keenan Van Loggerenberg coming third.

Sophie Bohr won the girls bank to bank with JBay swimmers Tiani Strydom and Genivieve Joubert coming second and third.

The feature event of the morning was the Mile race which Henre Louw won in a time of 18min 14sec ahead of Port Elizabeth swimmer Cullen Biddulph and East London’s Deshaan Pillay with St Francis Bay swimmer Amica De Jager winning the ladies Mile from Dune Coetzee and Hannah Haswell.

Jeffreys Bay swimmer Seth de Swart finished in fourth position after a great tussle over the last 500 m of the Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck Properties.

Local swimmers MC Van Wyk (11 yrs) and Noah de Swart (10 yrs) had a great battle to end up as the youngest highest placed swimmers finishing in 28th and 29th respectively.

The Marina Mile was supported by Nicholas Melck Properties, Oakley Sunglasses, Woodlands Diary and Aquella.

The 2017 Marina Mile is set to take place on 30 December and there are exciting developments in play that will ensure the Mile will remain as one of the premier open water swim events in South Africa.

Full Results from the event are available on the Zsports Events NPC website Marina Mile