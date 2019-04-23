How will the election on 8 May work

With Election Day upon us, please see below a list of Frequently Asked Questions for your

information.

1. Why do we have an Election this year?

According to our Constitution, Election must take place every 5 years to elect our Members of Parliament and Members of the Provincial Legislature in each province. The previous National and Provincial Election was held in 2014.

In this Election, you will therefore receive up to two ballots (one provincial and one national ballot) to vote for the proportional representation of political parties in these legislative bodies.

2. When will the Election take place?

The National and Provincial Election will take place on 08 May in South Africa. South Africans abroad will vote on 27 April (provided you successfully submitted a VEC 10 form, informing the IEC of where you intend to vote, by 13 March).

South Africans casting a special vote will vote on 06 or 07 May (provided you successfully applied for a special vote – see point 11 below).

3. Who can vote?

In order to vote, you must:

• Be a South African citizen;

• Be 18 years of age or older on Election day;

• Be in possession of a valid, green, bar-coded ID book; temporary ID; or smart ID card;

and

• Have registered to vote by 26 February 2019, when registrations closed.

4. How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

You can check if you are registered to vote by:

• Going to https://check.da.org.za and following the prompts.

• Going to https://www.elections.org.za/IECOnline/CheckIDNumber and following the prompts.

• SMSing your ID number to 32810 (cost: R1)

If you have moved overseas, or will be overseas over the Election, you must have been registered AND successfully submitted a VEC 10 form, to inform the IEC of where you intend to vote abroad, by 13 March 2019.

5. What do I need in order to vote?

In order to vote in South Africa, all you will need is your valid, green, bar-coded ID book; smart ID card; or temporary ID. You do not need any FICA-type documents.

If you intend to vote abroad, you ALSO need your valid South African passport (or temporary passport) and must have already submitted a VEC 10 form by 13 March 2019, informing the IEC of where you intend to vote abroad, in addition to being registered to vote.

6. How do I know that my details are correct?

The voters’ roll is now closed, and you can no longer alter your voter registration status. Use the tool at check.da.org.za to check at which voting station you are registered to vote.

7. What if I have moved since I last registered?

You are encouraged to vote at the voting station where you are registered, which you can locate at check.da.org.za, but you can vote at any voting station in your province.

If you are outside of the province where you are registered, you may vote but will only be able to vote on the national ballot. If you have moved overseas, see point 12.

8. What if I will be in another province on Election day?

You are encouraged to vote at the voting station where you are registered, which you can locate at check.da.org.za.

If you are outside of the province where you are registered, you may vote but will only be able to vote on the national ballot.

9. When will special votes be cast?

Special voting will take place on Monday, 06 May 2019, and Tuesday, 07 May, from 09h00 to 17h00. Special voting will take place by way of home visits (by the IEC) as well as voting at voting stations on both days.

Special vote applications closed on 18 April 2019.

10. I applied for a home visit special vote, but the IEC did not arrive. What do I do to have the IEC visit my home on the day of Election?

Special votes are conducted two days before the Election (06 May – 07 May 2019). You should have received a confirmation SMS for the home visit. If you received the confirmation SMS and the IEC did not arrive at any point during the days, please contact your local DA representative to assist you.

11. How do South Africans living abroad vote in the 2019 National Election?

Voting abroad will take place on 27 April 2019.

To vote abroad you must:

• Be registered. Check if you’re registered at www.elections.org.za.

• Have submitted a VEC 10 form, informing the IEC of where you intend to vote abroad, by 13 March 2019.

• Take both your valid South African passport and green barcoded, smart or temporary South African ID to your confirmed South African foreign mission near you, to cast your vote on 27 April 2019.

If you live abroad, please visit https://www.da-abroad.org/ for further answers to your

questions.

12. Should I have re-registered for the 2019 National Election?

You do not need to re-register for every Election.

Whilst the voters’ roll is now closed, and you can no longer alter your voter registration status, you can use the tool at check.da.org.za, to check which voting station you are registered to vote at.

If you have moved overseas, or will be overseas over the Election, you must have registered AND successfully submitted a VEC 10 form, to inform the IEC of where you intend to vote abroad, by 13 March.

13. Can I change my address online to vote at my nearest voting station?

The voters’ roll is now closed, and you can no longer alter your voter registration status.

Use the tool at check.da.org.za to check at which voting station you are registered to vote.

If you have moved overseas, or will be overseas over the Election, you must have registered AND successfully submitted a VEC 10 form, to inform the IEC of where you intend to vote abroad, by 13 March 2019.

14. What if my address is missing or incomplete on the voters’ roll?

If your address is missing or incomplete on the voters’ roll, the IEC may request you to complete an REC1 form at a separate table in the voting station. This is a normal process and part of the IEC’s efforts to continuously populate the voters’ roll with voters’ address details. You are not required to show any proof of residence (see point 16).

15. Can I vote with my passport/driver’s license in South Africa?

No, you can only vote with your valid, green, bar-coded ID book; smart ID card; or temporary ID. No other forms of identification will be accepted.

However, if you are registered to vote abroad, you will need both your valid, green, barcoded ID book; temporary ID; or smart ID card AS WELL AS your valid South African passport or temporary passport.

16. Do I need to take any proof of residence?

No, you do not. In order to vote in South Africa, all you will need is your valid, green, barcoded ID book; temporary ID; or smart ID card. You do not need any FICA-type documents.

If you live abroad, you ALSO need your valid South African passport or temporary passport.

If you have moved overseas, or will be overseas over the Election, you must have registered AND successfully submitted a VEC 10 form, to inform the IEC of where you intend to vote abroad, by 13 March 2019.

17. I lost my registration slip/sticker I received during registration. Will I still be able to vote?

Yes, as long as your name is on the voters’ roll, you will be allowed to vote. Check your registration status as per point 4 above. If your name isn’t on the voters’ roll and you don’t have your registration sticker (or another form of proof that you are registered to vote), you have no proof that you have registered, and you won’t be able to vote.

If you are voting in the same province you are registered to vote, you will receive a provincial and national ballot. If you are voting outside of your province where you are registered to vote, you may only receive a national ballot.

18. The IEC official told me my name does not appear on the voters’ roll, what should I do?

Please remember that you must be a registered voter in South Africa in order to vote. If you are registered, your name will appear on the voters’ roll. To confirm that you are registered and that your name is on the voters’ roll and to find out at which voting station you are registered, please see point 4 above.

19. My ID book is in my maiden name, but my married name appears on the voters’ roll. Do I need to re-register?

No. The Electoral Commission uses your ID number and checks it against the National Population Register (NPR). They get your name as it’s reflected on the NPR (the Department of Home Affairs automatically changes your name when you get married), and that is the name that appears on the voters’ roll.

You can apply to Home Affairs for a new ID reflecting your married name if you want to.

20. Can I check where my family member/friend/partner is voting?

Use the tool at check.da.org.za to check which voting station you, or your loved one, are registered to vote at.

21. Can I vote on behalf of someone who is unable to get to their voting station?

No, every voter must vote in person at the voting station or by home visit special vote.

22. Can I vote online?

No, the Electoral Commission uses manual systems and you must vote in person.

23. I live at [voter’s current address], where must I vote?

Please visit https://check.da.org.za/ and fill in your exact address details. The site will indicate where you are registered to vote.

24. How is the secrecy of my vote guaranteed?

Your vote is your secret.

Ballot boxes in each voting station are placed in such a way that you have privacy when you vote. No-one can see who you are voting for, unless you specifically request assistance from the Presiding Officer with the voting procedure.

In this instance, the Presiding Officer will ask Party Agents in the voting station to observe the process, to ensure that the Presiding Officer is helping you make the mark for the party you want to vote for.

25. Can permanent residents vote in the Election?

No, only South African citizens with a valid green, bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or a temporary ID may vote in this Election.

26. Can people wear party colours or regalia in the voting station?

IEC Staff or Party Agents are not allowed to wear Party-branded clothes, regalia or material. Members of the public may, however, wear Party-branded clothing inside the voting station when going to vote.

27. I just witnessed misconduct by the presiding officer/IEC official/political party representative. Where do I report this?

Immediately report it to the Party Agent within the voting station, alternatively report it to the DA’s front of house table at the voting station, or your local DA councillor.

