The Kouga Municipal offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, 25 and 26 December (Christmas Day and Day of Goodwill), and will re-open on Wednesday, 27 December, at 7:30am.

Should anyone wish to report a service fault during this time, please contact the municipality’s all-hours emergency number at 042 291 0250 or 042 200 8330.

Faults can also be reported through the Link app, which can be downloaded t https://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl or from the Google Play or App Store.

