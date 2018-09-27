Have you ever wondered how to keep your car’s value? In this article, we will tell you how to protect a valuable asset.

Firstly, you must follow your car’s regular maintenance schedule without fail. When you do, remember to always keep service history records. They will help you in the future.

Also, always have an interest in keeping your car’s condition. You might be looking to sell your car later. Therefore doing so will help you to actually achieve it. The tips below will help you in the right direction.

Before investing in a car, do your research. Some cars are known for their reliability, others for their luxury and others for their lower cost of maintenance. Japanese cars are known to retain value. They are quite affordable, reliable and retain value so you may want to opt for those.

Direct sun can harm your car’s paint. Make sure you always park in covered parking lots or in the shade. You may also invest in a car cover to keep your car protected. Clean off plant saps and bird droppings before the acidity affects the paint.

Follow your car’s maintenance schedule religiously and keep service history records. This is regardless of whether it is from an agency or from a third party garage. Potential buyers will be happy to learn that you took the time to care for your car. This will justify a higher resale value in some cases. It can also help them determine when it’s time to service the vehicle again.

You must polish and wax the car’s exterior regularly to preserve its lustre. Regularly, wash off the dirt and grime that accumulates on the tyres, rims, windows, headlights, brakes lights and mirrors. While at it, use products that won’t damage your car.

Always vacuum the interior regularly and always deep clean. Avoid using too much perfume or air freshener.

Clean your headlights with a little bit of toothpaste and some elbow grease. It's cheap!

Drench a newspaper in warm water and press it against stickers for 10 minutes to release the glue.

A pressure wash will remove the gunk that accumulates in the engine. Note to disconnect as well as cover all electricals first.

