How to find my voting station

How to find my voting station

How to find my voting station

The first registration weekend for next year’s national and provincial government elections takes place on March 10 and 11.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen encouraged all residents to make use of the opportunity to check whether their names and addresses are correct on the voter’s roll.

Voting stations will be open from 08:00 to 17:00 on both Saturday and Sunday for the registration weekend.

Residents can either register to vote for the first time or check whether their details are correct on the voters’ roll.

Van Lingen said it was of particular importance that registered voters verify their address details.

“In 2016 the Constitutional Court gave the Independent Electoral Commission till June 2018 to fix missing addresses for millions of voters.

“If your address details are missing or incorrect on the voters’ roll, you will not be allowed to vote in the 2019 elections.

“All voters are, therefore, encouraged to make sure that their information is correct.”

She said voters needed to visit their voting station with their green, barcoded ID book, temporary ID or smart ID card. Proof of address is not necessary.

Passports and drivers’ licences cannot be used to register.

To find out which voting station you should go to, visit the IEC’s voting station finder or phone them at 0800 11 8000.

Voters who cannot make it to their voting stations this weekend can register or check their details at the local IEC office at the Arcade Centre in Main Road, Humansdorp.

Voters can also check and change their address details online through the IEC’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

