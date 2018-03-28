House robbers sentenced to seven years in jail

The Storms River Regional Court has sentenced Remano Bruiners (33) and Mendon Gewers (27) to seven years of imprisonment for housebreaking and theft.

The crimes occurred on Monday, 18 December 2017 in Storms River.

The court saw a footage on how the two men were seen leaving the farm with a television set and other items.

There was no conclusive forensic evidence in the case, except the video footage that linked the two men to the crime scene.

The two men were also sentenced to three years for escaping from the Storms River Regional Court on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, while appearing for the same charge of housebreaking and theft.

The sentences would run concurrently. The two men are yet to face two additional charges of housebreaking and theft on Tuesday, 3 April 2018.

