The Humansdorp Police apprehended a 24 year old suspect on Sunday, after receiving information about a burglary.

The information was followed up on and the suspect was arrested for the possession of stolen goods and was positively linked to two residential burglary cases that occurred during April 2017 in Humansdorp.

Electrical equipment was seized valued at more than R 20 000.

The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.