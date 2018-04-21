House robber apprehended in Joubertina

A 20 year old woman was robbed in her home in Twee Riviere, Joubertina on Thursday morning (19 April 2018).

She was assaulted with a hammer and threatened with a knife by an 18 year old male who had forced his way into her house.

He demanded cash and stole three cell phones, a DVD player and food and then he fled on foot from the house.

The young woman alerted her neighbours and a search for the suspect was immediately launched.

Detectives from Joubertina Police who was busy with investigations in the area, came across the neighbours who had successfully apprehended the thug and he was handed over to them.

The suspect was searched and all the stolen items were found in his possession.

He was arrested on the spot and taken into custody.

The acting Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Colonel Simon Swarts expressed his gratitude towards the public for apprehending the culprit.

He also praised them for working together towards building safer communities.

