House burgled in Aston Bay

There has been some criminal activity in Aston Bay over the past month with a house in a complex being targeted on Thursday night (10 January 2019).

Access was gained by taken out the slabs of the neighbouring wall and thus gaining access to all units in the complex.

“They broke the garage lock to get into our house. Two laptops, four cellphones and my handbag with all my cards, driver’s license and ID, were stolen,” said the victim.

Any documents with the surname Rotherham are being sought. Information can be sent via editor@jbaynews.com

