Homeowner shoots a suspect during Cape St Francis house robbery

The St Francis Bay Police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a homeowner shot and wounded a suspect in Cape St Francis on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 5 September 2018 around 02:45am, five men armed with crowbars and knives forced open the lounge window of a house in Waratah Avenue, Cape St Francis.

A couple inside a house were attacked, and during a scuffle a homeowner managed to get hold of his licenced firearm.

He shot and wounded one of the suspects. The other four suspects fled the scene, and wounded suspect ran a short distance but fell near the driveway.

At the scene, police recovered a crowbar, cable ties and two stolen cell phones, of which one was in possession of the suspect.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, and his wife escaped unscathed.

The injured suspect (26) was taken to hospital and is under police guard.

Police are hot on the heels of the other four suspects, who managed to flee the scene.

