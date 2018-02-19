Ho, Weber swim to victory at Sanlam Cape Mile

South Africa’s Olympians Chad Ho and Michelle Weber claimed victory at the Sanlam Cape Mile brought at the picturesque Eikenhof Dam on Sunday, 18 February 2018.

“I had a very good race,” says Ho. “The start was nice and comfortable. I decided to make my move at the first turn around buoy, when we started to swim into the wind.

I just put my head down and focused on growing the gap. I am really happy with how I am swimming at the moment.”

“Successfully defending my title is an honor,” continues Ho. “The Sanlam Cape Mile is a great event. It’s well organized, very professional and has a great atmosphere.”

Ho completed the 2018 Sanlam Cape Mile in a lightning fast time of 19 minutes 08 seconds. Chad Michau came in second, while Dylan Wright finished third.

For the first time since the event’s inception, Danie Marais did not toe the line with Chad Ho and Myles Brown.

“I broke my collar bone while surfing,” says Marais. “I am really devastated that I wasn’t able to compete this year.

I’ve been training really hard for the 2018 race. My heart was set on claiming gold, but I will be back next year for the win.”

The women’s elite race saw a sprint finish between Michelle Weber and Robyn Kinghorn. Weber clinched victory in a time of 21 minutes 04 seconds.

Both swimmers will be in Jeffreys Bay to swim at Marina Martinique on 3/4 March when the SA Open Water Swim Nationals take place.

The Marina is regarded as one of the best open water swim venues in South Africa, with its salt water canals offering technical challenges to swimmers while remaining safe from currents, wind and wildlife.

