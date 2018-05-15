High speed chase through PE after car hijacking

A high-speed chase through Port Elizabeth yesterday morning ended in the arrest of a 27-year-old Sidwell man and the recovery of a hijacked Mini Cooper.

The drama unfolded shortly after 7 am when a 32-year-old woman stopped outside a school in 2nd Avenue in Summerstrand to drop off her child.

As she got out of her vehicle, an unknown person confronted her, pushed her aside and got into her R500 000 Mini Cooper soft top and drove off.

At around 12 noon, Gelvandale police spotted the rather distinctive looking car in Malabar and asked for back up.

PE Flying Squad and PE K9 Unit responded and a high-speed chase ensued.

While pursuing the Mini Cooper in Highfield Road, a car turned into the street and collided with a Gelvandale Police van which in turn crashed into a shop wall and overturned.

Four police members, two from Gelvandale and two from the K9 unit, sustained injuries and were transported to St Georges Hospital for medical attention.

The Flying Squad members continued in their pursuit of the hijacked vehicle and the driver fired one shot in an attempt to evade them.

Members retaliated and fired several shots, thus succeeding in bringing the vehicle to a halt in Grant Street, Sidwell.

One suspect was arrested and he is being detained on a charge of attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property.

