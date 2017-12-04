High Police visibility for JBay during December

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay will intensify visibility in shopping centres, on the beaches and on national roads during December.

“Increased intelligence-driven and high visibility operations in hotspot areas will be conducted to ensure that we maintain public order, protect and secure the locals and holiday makers and their property during the holiday season,” said Brigadier Lebok from SAPS.

On Friday, 1 December 2017, the Jeffreys Bay Police did foot patrol along the beachfront of Jeffreys Bay and made their presence felt in the area.

They also visited the local shopping centres, and multi-disciplinary roadblocks were conducted on the N2.

400 Vehicles were stopped and searched and traffic related fines to the value of R 64 550-00 were issued.

Two suspects (25 and 33-years-old) were arrested for being in possession of 14 bundles of khat and are expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s court soon.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, urged the community to remain vigilant during this festive season and to exercise caution when celebrating and to do so responsibly.

