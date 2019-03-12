High E.Coli levels in Knysna lagoon

SANparks has warned the public not to fish, collect bait or swim in the Knysna estuary.

This is due to the high levels of E.coli currently in the water making it unsafe for recreational use.

The Knysna Municipality has also warned of other pollutants in the water.

“The chemical contamination at the Wastewater Treatment Works has not decreased since it was picked up in February and this is a cause for concern.

Our engineers are monitoring the situation closely and the readings are showing that the levels of oil and grease in the system are at a record high,” said the Municipality in a statement.

SANpark Manager for Knysna, Megan Taplin says it is not safe at all to enter the water in the vicinity of the Ashmead Channel such as areas next to Cathy Park, Loerie Park and towards Costa Sarda.

Water samples were taken by the Garden Route District Municipality on the 4th of March and nine of the 15 areas in the Knysna Estuary were not compliant with the Department of Water Affairs regulations.

SANParks is working together with the Knysna Municipality and Garden Route District Municipality to investigate the sources of pollution as well as measures to address the impacts of this pollution.

