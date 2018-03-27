Hermanus land invasion turns violent

Additional Police have been deployed in Hermanus to restore calm after a land invasion turned violent yesterday.

A satellite police station was set alight, three Police vehicles damaged and one Police officer injured in skirmishes between the police and protesters who wanted to illegally occupy land in the area.

Several shops were looted and buildings were also damaged. In response, the Police arrested 26 people for public violence.

Additional police deployments comprising members from neighbouring stations, public order police (POPS) and members of the K9 unit are monitoring the situation.

Mediation talks between community representatives, the municipality, human rights commission and police took place this evening.

A follow up meeting with the MEC for human settlements is scheduled for today.

