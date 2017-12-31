Breaking News
Shark scare at Cape St Francis
Help NSRI find their missing rescue Buoys
A giant falls in Addo Elephant Park
Property of the week – walk to Surfers Point
Nine suspects arrested in Table View for the illegal possession of firearms
RIP Big Mike – we going to miss you
No shooting of flares in Kouga
Photo of the day – early morning beach walk
US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 terrorists
World Championship Tour surfers for 2018
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Help NSRI find their missing rescue Buoys

As a ‘NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy’ pilot area, Jeffreys Bay have 14 Pink Rescue Buoys spread along our coastline.

Unfortunately two of these went missing over the past few days.

The Pink Buoy at the Pellsrus Main Beach and the complete Sign as well as the Rescue Buoy went missing at at Point.

If someone found it or maybe picked it up on the beach, contact the NSRI 24/7 Emergency number on 079 916 0390.

The first successful rescue by a bystander using a Pink Torpedo Buoy recently took place in Wilderness.

You can read all about it on the NSRI website

To quote from the story – “The Pink Buoy was a life saver, it definitely helped to save a life”.

Please help NSRI find their two missing Pink Rescue Buoys and Sign, and let’s help save another life!

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive