Help needed for Lungiso matrics

Lungiso High School in KwaNomzamo is once again hosting their Grade 12 learners on the school premises for the duration of the matric examinations.

This has been part of the high school’s efforts over the past four years to increase and maintain a good pass rate for the school.

The programme has helped the school reach an average of 80% since it started, from a lowly and dismal 47% pass rate.

Acting Principal Sithembele Veveza said the school has depended on support from good Samaritans in terms of basic necessities such as food and toiletries for the learners, as many came from relatively poor families.

“While we remove the children from their homes, in avoidance of social factors which may hinder their studying, we have to make the school environment as homely as possible,” he said.

Meals are prepared and served on site and the daily programme includes study sessions, physical training and prayer meetings conducted by local ministers.

Classrooms are converted to sleeping quarters, as the school does not have a hostel, with teachers and volunteer parents providing supervision and security.

Contributions are sourced from some of the Kouga businesses and ex-learners, but the needs are ever-growing as they seek to improve conditions to make the learners’ stay more comfortable.

Last year, Kouga Council Speaker Horatio Hendricks – upon learning of the programme – also stepped in and organised a few donors to contribute to the school.

Hendricks has made the same appeal to others who are able to help to contribute towards this cause.

“Investing in our children’s education is one of the best things we can do for our future generations. There is enough evidence to prove that the programme is working and all we can do, is to support it where we can,” he said.

People who wish to know how to help Lungiso with any of the basic needs and more can contact Mr Veveza on 073 556 8952 or the school on 042 295 1406.

