Help clothe a baby this Mandela Day

Kouga Municipality is partnering with the Fountains Mall for this year’s Mandela Day, with the focus on clothing vulnerable babies.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks is calling on the public to join in the campaign by donating pre-used or spare baby clothes.

Collection will be done on Wednesday, 18 July, Mandela Day, and the drop-off zone will be the food court entrance, behind the wave at the Fountains Mall.

The collected clothes will then be given to different charity organisations and vulnerable homes, to be identified with the help of community stakeholders.

“As part of commemorating Tata Madiba’s centenary, we have decided that we are going to pay attention to the needs of Mandela’s favourite people – children and babies, in particular.

“In his own words about caring for others, Mandela said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead’,” he said.

Mandela Day is observed annually across the globe where people are called upon to spare a minimum of 67 minutes in doing good for others, in recognition of the former President’s 67 years in the struggle for freedom.

The day is also the birthday of the statesman who would have turned 100 had he still been alive.

Fountains Mall General Manager Sonja Allsop said the mall was very proud to take hands with the municipality in commemorating the day and called on their customers and the public at large to donate.

“We envisage a day filled with giving and compassion by collecting clothing for children in Kouga and supporting the various charities and homes. Thank you, Madiba, for teaching us to care,” said Allsop.

Hendricks thanked the Fountains Mall for agreeing to host the event.

“There are many children whose parents are poor and cannot afford to buy them proper clothing. This impacts negatively on the development of a child.

“Let us be the change we want to see. Let us be the legacy – a good legacy,” he concluded.

People wishing to donate but who are unable to go to the mall on the day may contact Zingiswa Mdidimba on 042 200 2200 or email zmdidimba@kouga.gov.za.

