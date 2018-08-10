Heavy rains expected in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Weather Office has warned of heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, very cold conditions with snow on the high grounds and mountains, as well as strong to gale force winds along parts of the coast today (10 August 2018).

The cause of these conditions is the presence of a cut-off low pressure system which will be moving through the country.

The provinces which will be affected the most are Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Rain has fallen in the catchment areas with the Kouga Dam receiving 5,5 mm of rain as at 7 am this morning. The dam level is at 6, 73 %. Patensie received 16,5 mm of rain.

Snowfalls are expected over the mountains in the northern and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape including the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains today.

Motorists are urged to be cautious as there is large volumes of water running in the streets of Jeffreys Bay at present.

The rain is expected to fall until late this evening.

