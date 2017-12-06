Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Kouga residents have been invited to share their views on the proposed new Property Rates policy and by-law for the municipality.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the main purpose of the proposed new policy and by-law was to provide mechanisms for the introduction of Special Rating Areas (SRAs) in the Kouga region.

“We have had queries from residents about the establishment of Special Rating Areas within the Kouga municipal area.

“In essence, SRAs entail the levying of an additional rate on properties in a specified area, with the aim of enhancing and supplementing municipal services in that area.

Typically, the formation of an SRA would need to be supported by 50% plus one of the property owners within the specified boundaries.”

Van Lingen said that while Section 22 of the Municipal Property Rates Act made provision for the formation of SRAs, the municipality did not have a policy and by-law in place to regulate the process, hence these had to be developed.

She said public participation was critical in the formulation of new policies and by-laws of this nature.

Residents can submit comments in writing to the Municipal Manager at the Kouga Municipal offices, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay, or via email to jreed@kouga.gov.za.

The closing date for comments is 18 December 2017.

Copies of the draft documents can be viewed on the municipality’s website at www.kouga.gov.za. Hard copies are also available at the Jeffreys Bay Library in Diaz Street, Humansdorp Library in Du Plessis Street and the St Francis Bay Library in Assissi Drive.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

