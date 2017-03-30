Have your say about the Kouga Municipal budget

The Kouga Council has invited all residents and stakeholders groups to a series of community consultation meetings to discuss the new Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and budget for Kouga Municipality.
The draft IDP for 2017/2022 and draft budget for 2017/2018 were approved by the Kouga Council on Thursday (30/03/2017).
Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the drafts would be taken to the community for feedback in April and May.
“We promised residents that we would be transparent and include them in our processes. This series of meetings is an opportunity for residents to participate in how they are governed.
We would like to encourage all communities to attend,” she said.
All but two of the meetings, at Paradise Beach and Ons Tuiste in Humansdorp, will start at 6pm.
The meetings that remain have been scheduled as follows:
- Ward Four will meet on 24 April at the Baptist Church Hall.
- Ward Five will meet on 25 April at the Kruisfontein Community Hall.
- Ward Six is set to meet on 26 April at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall.
- Ward Seven will also have two meetings. The first meeting will take place on 2 May at the Loerie Community Hall, followed by a meeting at the Katrien Felix Hal in Thornhill on 3 May.
- Ward Eight will also be meeting on 3 May but at the Newton Hall, Jeffreys Bay
- Ward Nine will meet on 4 May at the Vusumzi Landu Hall, Hankey
- Ward Ten is set to meet on 8 May at the Dan Sandi Community hall, Patensie
- Ward Eleven will be meeting on 9 May at the Newton Hall, Jeffreys Bay
- Ward Twelve will be holding three meetings. The first will take place on 10 May at the St Francis Village Hall. The second will take place at the Paradise Beach Dutch Reformed Church hall at 3pm on 15 May and the third will take place at the Humansdorp Country Club on 16 May.
- Ward Thirteen will meet on 11 May at the Weston Community Hall
- Ward Fourteen is set to meet on 15 May at the Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield
- Ward Fifteen will be holding two meetings, both on 16 May. The first meeting will start at 3pm and take place at Ons Tuiste in Humansdorp. The second meeting will start at 6pm at the Humansdorp Country Club and will be a joint meeting with Ward Twelve.
Enquiries can be directed to the Manager: IDP, Colleen Dreyer, at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za or 042 200 2143.