Have your say about the Kouga Municipal budget

The Kouga Council has invited all residents and stakeholders groups to a series of community consultation meetings to discuss the new Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and budget for Kouga Municipality.

The draft IDP for 2017/2022 and draft budget for 2017/2018 were approved by the Kouga Council on Thursday (30/03/2017).

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the drafts would be taken to the community for feedback in April and May.

“We promised residents that we would be transparent and include them in our processes. This series of meetings is an opportunity for residents to participate in how they are governed.

We would like to encourage all communities to attend,” she said.

All but two of the meetings, at Paradise Beach and Ons Tuiste in Humansdorp, will start at 6pm.

The meetings that remain have been scheduled as follows: