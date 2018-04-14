Have your say about the Kouga budget and IDP

Public meetings about the draft budget and Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2018/2019 financial year will be held in April and May.

The draft budget and draft IDP were adopted by the Kouga Council last Thursday.

Capital projects to be funded in the new year, starting July 1, include the Sea Vista Waste Water Treatment Works, bucket eradication and the electrification of informal areas.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen encouraged residents and stakeholder groups to attend the meetings.

“We want the budget and IDP to speak to the needs of our communities. The public meetings are an opportunity for residents to give input and ask questions about the municipality’s proposed plans for the new financial year,” she said.

The meetings, which start at 6pm unless otherwise stated, will take place as follows:

Ward 1: 16 April at the Oyster Bay Hall and 17 April at the Sea Vista Hall

Ward 2: 18 April at the Pellsrus Hall

Ward 3: 19 April at the Newton Hall

Ward 4: 23 April at the Baptist Church Hall

Ward 5: 24 April at the Kruisfontein Hall

Ward 6: 25 April at the KwaNomzamo Hall

Ward 7: 26 April at the Loerie Hall and 30 April at the Katrien Felix Hall

Ward 8: 2 May at the Newton Hall

Ward 9: 3 May at the Vusumzi Landu Hall

Ward 10: 7 May at the Dan Sandi Hall and 8 May at Andrieskraal

Ward 11: 9 May at the Newton Hall

Ward 12: 10 May at the St Francis Village Hall, 14 May at 3pm at the Dutch Reformed Church hall in Paradise Beach and 15 May at the Humansdorp Country Club

Ward 13: 16 May at the Weston Hall

Ward 14: 17 May at 10am at the Marina Martinique Hall and at 6pm at the Tokyo Sexwale Club House

Ward 15: 21 May at 3pm at Ons Tuiste, Humansdorp, and 22 May at the Humansdorp Country Club.

Enquiries can be directed to the municipality’s IDP manager, Colleen Dreyer, at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za or on 042 200 2200.

