Hankey to be powered up

It was a tough negotiation, but Eskom has finally agreed to make R4-million available to Kouga Municipality for the electrification of Stofwolk at Hankey.

“Hankey and Patensie have proven problematic when it comes to electrification projects because these towns, as well as Loerie, receive electricity directly from Eskom, limiting what the municipality can do,” Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said in his State of the Municipality Address.

“We have negotiated with Eskom that R4-million be made available to formalise Stofwolk, with the proviso that the municipality subdivides the area. The subdivision is currently in progress.”

He said it was also a great blow last year when Eskom refused to give the municipality permission to put up festive lights at Hankey.

“I would like to give the town’s residents the assurance that we have not given up on that dream and are looking at alternative ways to make it happen.”

