Hankey murderer gets 20 years in jail

The murderer of Martha van Rhyn has been sentenced to lengthy jail terms for the crimes of rape and murder.

Detective Constable, Franshua Kammies, and the team from the Hankey SAPS, together with the criminal justice system, proved to be effective, when the accused was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder by the Grahamstown High Court.

“The accused, Jeffrey Lukas (23) was found guilty on Wednesday on charges of rape and murder,” said police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart.

“According to evidence that was brought before court, Martha van Rhyn (then 28) was first stabbed with a knife, dragged to the bushes and then raped by the accused at about 03:30 on 3 May 2014 in Stofwolk, Hankey.

“Community members discovered the body of van Rhyn later the morning of 3 May 2014.”

She said that information was followed up and the accused was traced and arrested on the same day, 3 May 2014.

“He was brought before court the next day.

“Lukas was sentenced on Thursday, to 18-years imprisonment for the rape and 20-years imprisonment for the murder,” Capt Swart.

“The sentences will run concurrently.”

The sentences were welcomed by the Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, who said: “I commend the investigating team for their dedication and perseverance towards their vocation.

“Crimes against women and children remain a priority and I am hopeful that this sentence will send out a strong message to the community that we will continue to bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book.”

