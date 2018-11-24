Hankey drug dealer gets 15 years for murder

A 26-year-old man from Hankey has been sentenced to 15-years in prison for killing a man who came to buy drugs from him.

Police Spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart says on the 9th of October 2017 the 20-year-old Avuyile Micheal Citwa went to Morne Plaatjie’s house to get drugs when a quarrel ensued.

According to testimony given during the trial, Plaatjie’s stabbed the victim in his chest and he died on the scene.

The accused evaded arrested but was eventually tracked down a few days later where he was found hiding under a bed.

The Prosecutor, Johan Jansen applauded the investigating officer in the manner in which he investigated the case and also lauded the witnesses for their crucial testimony.

Source: Algoa FM

