Handyman retires after 45 years

He was one of two employees to receive long service awards at a Kouga Council meeting on Thursday.

Brown started working at the Aston Bay swimming pool in 1973 and moved to the Jeffreys Bay depot when the pool closed. His seniors have praised him for his discipline and dedication.

The second award was made to Samuel Eksteen, who retired at the end of February after 24 years service. Eksteen was a handyman in the Public Works team of Jeffreys Bay, focusing mainly on roads and stormwater.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen thanked the men for their hard work over the de-cades.

“It’s not easy to replace employees with such valuable experience. You will be greatly missed.”