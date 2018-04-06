Breaking News
Property of the week – Marina Martinique plot with a view
Handyman retires after 45 years
Google leads the world in digital and mobile ad revenue
Renewable energy deals signed in South Africa
Pro-poor draft budget adopted by Kouga
Surfer bitten by shark at Cape St Francis
Swift arrest for Hankey farm attack
Fruity venture pays off for Jeffreys Bay mom and daughter
Kai Woolf wins Nelson Mandela Bay Pro
Nuclear swings back to Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Handyman retires after 45 years
One of Kouga’s longest-serving employees lay down his toolbox last week.Charles Brown, a handyman in the municipality’s Building and Maintenance section, retired on 31 March after 45 years service.

He was one of two employees to receive long service awards at a Kouga Council meeting on Thursday.

Brown started working at the Aston Bay swimming pool in 1973 and moved to the Jeffreys Bay depot when the pool closed. His seniors have praised him for his discipline and dedication.

The second award was made to Samuel Eksteen, who retired at the end of February after 24 years service. Eksteen was a handyman in the Public Works team of Jeffreys Bay, focusing mainly on roads and stormwater.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen thanked the men for their hard work over the de-cades.

“It’s not easy to replace employees with such valuable experience. You will be greatly missed.”

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive