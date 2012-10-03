Handing out of title deeds in Hankey put on hold

THE handing out of title deeds to new home owners in Hankey, was put on hold after several discrepancies came to light.

According to Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen, title deeds for Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses were handed out in certain areas in Hankey without the knowledge of Council.

“The matter was brought to our attention by residents who were worried about the secretive manner in which it was being done.

They were especially concerned as to whether the beneficiaries were properly verified,” says Van Lingen.

“The handing out of the title deeds was put on hold and these discrepancies are now being investigated.

“Thousands of Kouga residents have been waiting for their houses or title deeds for many years.

We cannot allow underhandedness to sabotage our attempts to fast-track the delivery of houses to the right beneficiaries.”