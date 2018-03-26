Gym Fees paid for by Insurance

Edge Fitness has partnered with one of the large insurers brokers to provide free or subsidized memberships at their gym in Jeffreys Bay.

This came about after owner Grant Austin saw the benefits in his own persona insurance cover.

After getting over 50 % off on his life cover because he stays healthy and swipes into the gym 16 or more times per month, Grant asked them to extend this offer to all Edge members.

“We look forward to a healthy and happy Jbay where gym not only makes you feel great, but also lets you exercise for free and saves you money on your insurance premiums (Life, short term, investments, medical aid),” said Austin.

