Guns stolen from Kareedouw Police Station

The South African Police have launched a manhunt for four gunmen who attacked the Kareedouw police station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kareedouw is situated 66 km inland from Jeffreys Bay and is home to around 5000 residents.

Captain Gerda Swart says that around 1.30 am, four armed suspects entered the Community Service Centre at the Kareedouw police station and overpowered the Constable on duty.

The suspects removed two R5 rifles, and three 9mm pistols from the safe and a police hand radio.

The police Constable, who was not injured in the incident, raised the alarm after the robbers had sped off in an unidentified vehicle.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Nthsinga said police will track down the suspects and will not rest until they are all  apprehended.

A task team of experienced detectives,  including members of the Hawks, has been activated to track down the robbers.

The Provincial Commissioner has called on the community to come forward with any information that can assist police in tracing the suspects and the stolen firearms.

