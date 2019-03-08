Guest house robbed in Sardinia Bay

Port Elizabeth Police are hunting for three suspects who broke into a guest house in Kingfisher Lane in Sardinia Bay during the early hours of yesterday morning (07 March 2019).

A 23 year old male was woken up at about 02:00 by three unknown men.

One was armed with a firearm and another with a crowbar and the third with a panga. The victim, who comes from Pretoria, was tied up with cable ties and locked in the bedroom.

The suspects also broke into another cottage on the premises. A total of five TV sets, two cellphones, a small amount of cash and some belongings were taken.

The estimated value of the stolen items is yet to be determined. Entry to the cottages were gained by removing the bathrooms’ windows.

Police are appealing to second hand shops to be on the lookout for any suspicious persons attempting to sell TV sets.

Information relating to any suspicious person must be communicated to Detective Captain Chris Rowan on 082 442 1457.

