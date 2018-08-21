Guest house robbed in Addo

The South African Police in Addo have launched a manhunt for four suspects who robbed an elderly couple in the early hours of Monday morning (20 August 2018). The couple are from Cape Town.

“Security officers responded to an alarm at a guest house that is situated next to the R335 (Addo) at about 00:35, yesterday morning.

Upon arrival, the security officials heard the sound of a car alarm and investigated,” said police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart.

“The security officials found a couple (both in their 80’s) locked inside their cottage after it had been burgled.

“The four armed suspects had entered the cottage through an unlocked door and threatened the couple with firearms and demanded cash and cellphones.”

She said that the suspects then went to the vehicle and removed items from the vehicle and fled on foot from the scene with the couples car keys, an undisclosed amount of cash, camera and cellphones.

“Detectives are investigating a case of house robbery and are following up on all possible leads. The couple did sustain injuries and were taken for medical treatment, added Swart”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

