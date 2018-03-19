Grow Rugby to host tournament in Jeffreys Bay

Grow Rugby is an initiative of Matthys Cronje that creates opportunities for rugby development and players to compete on various levels.

“This initiative was started to develop players and give a platform for coaches to spend time with other coaches outside of their normal routine and to give sponsors the “face-time” they need,” says Matthys.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Matthys Cronje at info@growrugby@gmail.com.