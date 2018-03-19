Jeffreys Bay
Grow Rugby to host tournament in Jeffreys Bay
GROW Rugby will host a four-day rugby tournament at Global Leadership Academy (GLA) in Jeffreys Bay from March 27 to 31.
13 schools will compete at this event: Hankey Secondary School, McLachlan High School, Paul Sauer High School, GLA, Central High School, York High, Victoria Park High School. Wittedrift High School, Aliwal North High School, Asherville Secondary School, Kirkwood High School, Cilliers High School and HTS Newton.The tournament is focused on development.
Grow Rugby is an initiative of Matthys Cronje that creates opportunities for rugby development and players to compete on various levels.
“This initiative was started to develop players and give a platform for coaches to spend time with other coaches outside of their normal routine and to give sponsors the “face-time” they need,” says Matthys.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Matthys Cronje at info@growrugby@gmail.com.
