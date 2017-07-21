Greg Minnaar dominates on day one of Oakley X Over

In a thrilling start to the 2017 edition of the Oakley X Over powered by Sharp it was Downhill Mountain Bike World Champ Greg Minnaar who sprang into the lead, ahead of last year’s event winner Raynard Tissink, with Giniel De Villiers and John Smit taking the minor placings.

Prior to the race start there was a bit of rain in the area, but it backed off as the race began, leaving only the strong southwest wind for the competitors to deal with.

“It was a fantastic start to the event,” said competition founder and Oakley South Africa Sports Marketing and Events Manager Seth Hulley.

“The vibe was amazing, and the weather played ball as well. As per usual Greg Minnaar was all class.

John Smit was a bit of a dark horse, but he has been putting some time in on the mountain bike, and it has obviously paid off.”

This morning will see the X Over surf tournament kick off at Lower Point in JBay at 8am.

The forecast looks very good for some solid waves in JBay, so the surfing leg is going to be an exhilarating start to the day.

After the surfing competition, it’s off to the St Francis Links Golf Course for the golf tournament, teeing off at 1pm.

Today also sees the opening of the JBay Logger Classic at Lower Point at 1pm, a well as the start of the Endurade JBay X Trail Run, also at Lower Point.

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

Co-sponsors include Oakley, Kouga Municipality, Vodacom4U and First Choice.

The event hash tag is #jbaywinterfest