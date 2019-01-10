Great turn out for the 2018 Marina Mile

St Francis Bay swimmer Amika De Jager, together with Henre Louw from Pretoria, stamped their mark on the Marina Mile by winning the event for third time in a row.

The duo have won the Mile since 2016 in a remarkable display of open water swimming talent.

Louw has taken things a step further by winning the Double Mile for the third consecutive year as well.

However, the star of the Marina Mile Swim Festival was probably 4 yr old AlCapone Bredell who successfully completed his first open water swim and won the 6&U Bank to Bank swim, while his sister Lulu (5 yrs) came second in the girls division of the same age group.

“The Marina Mile is a family event and we are stoked to see youngsters like the Bredells take on the challenge and complete our entry level event – the Bank to Bank swim, “said event sponsor Nicholas Melck.

One of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme, the Marina Mile attracted entries from all over South Africa, with a Russian participant Polina Kotenkova, also taking part in the Mile. Former Springbok rugby player Ollie le Roux also took part, together with his daughters.

Legendary open water swimmer Carina Bruwer competed in both the Mile and Double Mile, winning her age group.

Amongst her many swim records, Carina was the first South African to swim around Cape Point, Danger Point (Gans Baai) as well as Cape Agulas.

“The event is well organized and the Marina is a great venue. It’s awesome to see the young open water talent coming through the ranks,” said Bruwer.

With well over 300 participants, there was always going to be some great racing in the perfect conditions on offer at Marina Martinique, which is also the venue of the South African Open Water Swim Champs.

The SA Champs will attract hundreds of swimmers from all over South Africa who will descend upon Jeffreys Bay to compete in the national championship.

The Marina Mile is presented by Nicholas Melck and supported by Billabong, Aquella, Wacky Water Park, Marina Wharf and the Kinnear family.

Results:

Double Mile:

Women

1 Amica De Jager St Francis Bay

2 Chloe Le Roux Bloemfontein

3 Jessica Booth Port Elizabeth

Men

1 Henre Louw Pretoria

2 Brandon Chapman Port Elizabeth

3 Rossouw Venter Pretoria

Mile:

Women

1 Amica De Jager St Francis Bay

2 Tasneen Ebrahim Port Elizabeth

3 Chloe Le Roux Bloemfontein

Men:

1 Henre Louw Pretoria

2 Brandon Chapman Port Elizabeth

3 Kyle White Port Elizabeth

Full results can be found here:

https://www.zsports.co.za/assets/marina_mile/results/2018marinamile.pdf

The next event at Marina Martinique is round 4 of the Swim Series.

The Swim Series is presented by Zsports Events NPC on behalf of Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics (NMBA) as the only official open water swimming series in the Eastern Cape where swimmers can qualify for the South African Open Water Swim Champs.

Race Day Program:

08h00 Registration opens

09h00 5km, 7.5km & 10km Start

09h05 1km Start

10h00 Prize giving (1km)

11h00 3km Start

11h05 500m Start

12h00 Prize giving (10km, 5km, 3km & 500m)

