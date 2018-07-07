Great surfing as the women return to the Corona Open JBay

The first two rounds of the women’s Corona Open JBay ran yesterday in solid 4-6 foot conditions.

It was the first time that the women’s WSL Championship Tour had run an event at JBay in 18 years, making for a sense of history and occasion as the first heats got underway.

South African Bianca Buitendag scored an 8.87 wave in her first heat of the day to advance directly into round three of the event.

Buitendag, who spent four years on the Championship Tour, dropped off the CT at the end of 2016, showed the benefits of her local knowledge with a huge win over World No. 1 Lakey Peterson (USA) and Malia Manuel (HAW) in the first round.

The local hero clinched the massive upset with an impressive 8.87 points on her final ride in the 35 minute encounter.

In her post-heat interview, Buitendag admitted her struggles with a recent back injury, but that did not stop her from taking a big win in front of her home crowd.

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), six-time WSL Champion, defeated fellow Australians Nikki Van Dijk and Macy Callaghan in Round 1 Heat 4.

Gilmore attacked the Supertubes sets to garner two solid 7-point rides and direct entry into Round 3.

“That feeling of waking up, peering out the window, and seeing a six-foot set is the greatest feeling in the world,” said Gilmore. “Then, knowing you get to paddle and surf it with nobody else is such a joy.\

Women’s Corona Open JBay Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Sage Erickson (USA) 13.03, Johanne Defay (FRA) 11.90, Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 9.70

Heat 2: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 15.43, Silvana Lima (BRA) 13.83, Nicole Pallet (ZAF) 4.37

Heat 3: Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) 15.04, Malia Manuel (HAW) 13.50, Lakey Peterson (USA) 10.93

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14.24, Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 13.67, Macy Callaghan (AUS) 8.90

Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16.37, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 16.27, Keely Andrew (AUS) 14.40

Heat 6: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.77, Caroline Marks (USA) 11.90, Coco Ho (HAW) 7.43

Women’s Corona Open JBay Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) def. Silvana Lima (BRA) INJ

Heat 2: Coco Ho (HAW) 15.50 def. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.10

Heat 3: Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.47 def. Nicole Pallet (ZAF) 4.93

Heat 4: Johanne Defay (FRA) 14.67 def. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 12.26

Heat 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) 13.47 def. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 8.26

Heat 6: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 11.00 def. Keely Andrew (AUS) 10.33

Women’s Corona Open JBay Round 3 Matchups: (top two advance to quarterfinals)

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Carissa Moore (HAW), Bianca Buitendag (ZAF)

Heat 2: Lakey Peterson (USA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Coco Ho (HAW)

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA)

Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW), Caroline Marks (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

